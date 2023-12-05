Exclusive: Sai Ballal to enter Colors’ Chand Jalne Laga

Veteran actor Sai Ballal who has played extremely challenging roles in his acting career, will enter the Colors show Chand Jalne Laga now. The show produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions will soon see the dashing entry of Sheezan Khan into the show. He will enter as a doctor, who will be a childhood friend of Tara (Kanika Mann). He will be in love with Tara and will have an intention to marry her.

Now, soon, the family of this new lead in the show will be introduced. We hear that Sai Ballal will play the matriarch of the new family.

As per a reliable source, “Sai Ballal will be the grandfather of this new lead character and will kickstart the wedding preparations of his grandson and Tara.”

Sai Ballal has been part of TV shows Kumkum Pyaara Sa Bandhan, Kutumb, Udaan, Saraswatichandra, Durga, Ghar Ek Mandir etc.

As for the storyline, Deva (Vishal Aditya Singh) and Tara have been childhood friends. But a misunderstanding forced Deva to believe that Tara deliberately blamed him for a fire mishap he did not commit. Years later, Deva gets back with an intention for revenge. Soon Deva falls for Tara and is about to confess his feelings for her when Tara shows a closeness with another man. This motivates Deva to seek revenge again.

We buzzed Sai Ballal but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.