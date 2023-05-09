ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Exclusive: Kiran Sharma bags Dangal's next

Kiran Sharma the senior actress who was last seen in Colors' Sherdil Shergill will join the cast of Dangal's new show to be produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 May,2023 12:08:23
Senior actress Kiran Sharma who played a glamorous role in her last outing on Colors and Saurabh Tewari’s show Sherdil Shergill that starred Dheeraj Dhoopar and Surbhi Chandna as leads, will now be seen in Dangal’s next. Tentatively titled Jyoti, production house Shashi Sumeet Productions is presently working on this show for Dangal.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm giving our readers newsbreaks on the cast that has come on board the show. We have tilled now written about Sahil Uppal and Akshita Vatasyan playing the leads in the show. We also wrote about Alka Kaushal, Parakh Madan, Amit Raghuvanshi being roped in to play integral roles.

If you have missed any you can read it here.

Exclusive: Sahil Uppal bags Shashi Sumeet’s new show for Dangal

Exclusive: Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Akshita Vatsayan to play the female lead in Dangal’s next

Exclusive: Alka Kaushal bags Shashi Sumeet’s new show for Dangal 

We now hear of Kiran Sharma bagging yet another challenging role.

We buzzed Kiran but she refuted from talking about the show.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

We hear that the shoot for this new Dangal show will start soon. Are you excited for this new show on Dangal? Tell us about it in the comments section.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

