Exclusive: Kiran Sharma bags Dangal's next

Kiran Sharma the senior actress who was last seen in Colors' Sherdil Shergill will join the cast of Dangal's new show to be produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.

Senior actress Kiran Sharma who played a glamorous role in her last outing on Colors and Saurabh Tewari’s show Sherdil Shergill that starred Dheeraj Dhoopar and Surbhi Chandna as leads, will now be seen in Dangal’s next. Tentatively titled Jyoti, production house Shashi Sumeet Productions is presently working on this show for Dangal.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm giving our readers newsbreaks on the cast that has come on board the show. We have tilled now written about Sahil Uppal and Akshita Vatasyan playing the leads in the show. We also wrote about Alka Kaushal, Parakh Madan, Amit Raghuvanshi being roped in to play integral roles.

We now hear of Kiran Sharma bagging yet another challenging role.

We buzzed Kiran but she refuted from talking about the show.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

We hear that the shoot for this new Dangal show will start soon. Are you excited for this new show on Dangal? Tell us about it in the comments section.

