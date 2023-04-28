Exclusive: Alka Kaushal bags Shashi Sumeet's new show for Dangal

Alka Kaushal the versatile actress will be seen as part of the prime cast in Dangal's upcoming show.

Versatile actress Alka Kaushal who was last seen in Shashi Sumeet Productions’ Sony TV show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, has bagged a new Dangal show. She will be part of the principal cast of the upcoming Dangal show, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. The show we hear, will be the story of a beautiful girl and her journey forward in life.

We now hear of Alka Kaushal playing an integral part in the show. Alka has been recently seen in TV shows Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni, Shaurya aur Anokhi Ki Kahani.

We buzzed Alka Kaushal but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

