Exclusive: Sahil Uppal bags Shashi Sumeet's new show for Dangal

Sahil Uppal will play the male lead in Shashi Sumeet Productions' new show for Dangal.

Versatile actor Sahil Uppal who played the challenging lead role of Omkar Vashisht in Colors’ Pinjra Khoobsurti Ka, has been locked to play the lead in Dangal’s upcoming show. Shashi Sumeet Productions will soon come up with a new offering for Dangal. The show will be about a beautiful girl and her journey forward. It is believed that Sahil has been chosen as the male lead in the show.

Sahil who is known for his remarkable performances in shows Pavitra Bandhan, Brahmarakshas, Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, etc, will play a progressive role of the lead, is what we hear.

Shashi Sumeet Productions has recently had Barrister Babu, Banni Chow Home Delivery on air.

We buzzed Sahil but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

