Exclusive: Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Akshita Vatsayan to play the female lead in Dangal's next

Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Akshita Vatsayan will play the female lead in Dangal's new show produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. She will be paired opposite Sahil Uppal in the Dangal show.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
06 May,2023 12:53:31
Actress Akshita Vatsayan who was recently seen in Yeh Hai Chahatein in the role of Kiara has made a big move ahead in her career. She has been locked to play the female lead in Shashi Sumeet Productions’ next. Yes, we at IWMBuzz.com have been writing newsbreaks on the production’s new show on Dangal. The story is about a beautiful girl and her journey ahead.

We at IWMBuzz.com gave our readers the newsbreak of Sahil Uppal playing the male lead in the show. We also wrote about Alka Kaushal, Parakh Madan, Amit Raghuvanshi bagging prime roles. If you have missed reading it, you can glance it up here.

We now hear of Akshita Vatsayan having been roped in opposite Sahil Uppal as the female lead on the show.

We buzzed Akshita but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Akshita has earlier been part of TV shows Shaadi Ho Toh Aisi, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

