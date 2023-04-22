Exclusive: Rupa Divetia joins the cast of Dangal's Sindoor Ki Keemat

Rupa Divetia will be part of the cast of Dangal's Sindoor Ki Keemat.

Rupa Divetia who was last seen in the role of Mansi Bua in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, has joined the cast of Sindoor Ki Keemat on Dangal produced by 4 Lions Films. As we know, she has also joined the cast of Shemaroo Umang’s new show Shravani. We at IWMBuzz.com had written exclusively about it. If you have missed reading, you can check it out here.

Exclusive: After Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Rupa Divetia joins the cast of Shemaroo Umang’s Shravani

Now, Rupa will enter the cast of Sindoor Ki Keemat. The Dangal show will start with a new season in May, for which there will be a new male lead entering. Mohit Hiranandani will take the place of Shehzad Shaikh while Vaibhavi Hankare will continue to be the female lead.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about actors Harsh Vashist, Karan Chhabra, Tia Gandwani and Ashwin Kaushal joining the cast.

Our source gave us the information that Rupa will play the maternal grandmother of the male lead in the show.

When contacted, Rupa confirmed the news and told us, “Yes, I am doing Sindoor Ki Keemat. It will be a major role.”

We buzzed the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.