Actress Maitri Bhanushali, who was last seen in Chhathi Maiya Ki Bitiya on Sun Neo as the second lead, has joined the cast of Star Plus’ upcoming show, Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi, produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. The show stars Manjeet Makkar as Krishna and Divyaa Patil as Khushi, two characters whose lives are poles apart yet unexpectedly intertwined. While Khushi represents resilience and responsibility, Krishna embodies adaptability and charm together; they set the stage for a narrative filled with emotions, twists, and unexpected bonds.

We now hear of Maitri Bhanushali playing a vital role in the show. Maitri was earlier seen in Colors TV’s Mera Balam Thanedaar, and Dangal TV’s Mann Atisundar.

As per a reliable source, “She will be a part of the male lead’s family. She will play a negative role.”

