Television | News

Exclusive: Meghan Jadhav bags Dangal's next

Meghan Jadhav who has featured in popular shows RadhaKrishn, Suryaputr Karn, Tera Yaar Hoon Main etc, will be part of Dangal's new show. The show is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
13 May,2023 10:45:21
Actor Meghan Jadhav who has featured in challenging roles on TV that includes shows Jai Shri Krishna, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Saas Bina Sasural, Suryaputr Karn, Tenali Rama, RadhaKrishn, Shubhaarambh, Vighnaharta Ganesh, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai etc, has bagged yet another meaty role on TV. He will be part of the cast of Dangal’s show Jyoti which is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. The show will see Sahil Uppal and Akshita Vatsayan playing the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm giving our readers newsbreaks on the cast that has come on board the show. We have tilled now written about Sahil Uppal and Akshita Vatasyan playing the leads in the show. We also wrote about Alka Kaushal, Parakh Madan, Amit Raghuvanshi, Kiran Sharma, Rajendra Chawla being roped in to play integral roles.

If you have missed any you can read it here.

Exclusive: Sahil Uppal bags Shashi Sumeet’s new show for Dangal

Exclusive: Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Akshita Vatsayan to play the female lead in Dangal’s next

Exclusive: Alka Kaushal bags Shashi Sumeet’s new show for Dangal 

We now hear of Meghan Jadhav joining the cast.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

