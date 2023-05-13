Exclusive: Meghan Jadhav bags Dangal's next

Meghan Jadhav who has featured in popular shows RadhaKrishn, Suryaputr Karn, Tera Yaar Hoon Main etc, will be part of Dangal's new show. The show is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.

Actor Meghan Jadhav who has featured in challenging roles on TV that includes shows Jai Shri Krishna, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Saas Bina Sasural, Suryaputr Karn, Tenali Rama, RadhaKrishn, Shubhaarambh, Vighnaharta Ganesh, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai etc, has bagged yet another meaty role on TV. He will be part of the cast of Dangal’s show Jyoti which is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. The show will see Sahil Uppal and Akshita Vatsayan playing the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm giving our readers newsbreaks on the cast that has come on board the show. We have tilled now written about Sahil Uppal and Akshita Vatasyan playing the leads in the show. We also wrote about Alka Kaushal, Parakh Madan, Amit Raghuvanshi, Kiran Sharma, Rajendra Chawla being roped in to play integral roles.

We now hear of Meghan Jadhav joining the cast.

