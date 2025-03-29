Exclusive: Pankit Thakker joins the cast of Zee TV’s Saru

Shashi Sumeet Productions is soon coming up with a new tale on Zee TV, titled Saru. The production house is known for its legacy of churning out engaging tales that have worked wonders with the Indian TV audience. A few of the banner’s notable works include Diya aur Baati Hum, Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Shubhaarambh, Barrister Babu, Tera Yaar Hoon Main and many more.

Saru will have the popular actor Shagun Pandey playing the male lead. Young and new actress Mohak Matkar has been finalized to play the female lead in the project. Noted actress Anushka Merchande will play the negative lead. Kamalika Guha Thakurta will also be seen in the show. We provided all these exclusive newsbreaks to our readers at IWMBuzz.com. If you have missed reading it, you can check them here.

We now hear of actor Pankit Thakker joining the cast of Saru in a vital role. Pankit who came to the limelight with Dill Mill Gayye, was recently seen in Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, starring Kushal Tndon and Shivangi Joshi.

We buzzed Pankit Thakker but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

