Exclusive: Parineeta Borthakur bags Leena Gangopadhyay’s Colors show Durga

Actress Parineeta Borthakur who was recently seen in the role of Mandira Kashyap in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, has bagged her next challenging role on TV. She has been locked to play a pivotal role in Colors’ next. As we know, Colors will soon launch a new show produced by Writer and Producer Leena Gangopadhyay under her banner Magic Moments Production. This will be Leena’s second original Hindi show after her successful journey with Jhanak on Star Plus.

The show titled Durga has Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress Pranali Rathod as the female lead. Aashay Mishra who was seen in shows Story 9 Months Ki, Shubh Laabh… Aapkey Ghar Mein, Agnisakshi.. Ek Samjhauta, will play the male lead. This news of Aashay being the male lead in the show was an exclusive newsbreak at IWMBuzz.com. If you have missed reading this story, you can check it here. We also wrote about Indira Krishnan playing a crucial character in the show.

Now, we hear of Parineeta getting finalized for a key role.

As per a reliable source, “Parineeta will play the role of the male lead’s mother.”

We buzzed Parineeta but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

