Exclusive: Indira Krishnan joins the cast of Colors’ Durga

Seasoned actress Indira Krishnan who was seen in Colors’ Saavi Ki Savaari and recently in Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare, has bagged a meaty role in Colors’ next. She will be a part of the stellar cast of Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Production show for Colors. Yes, titled Durga, the show will have Aashay Mishra and Pranali Rathod playing the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com have heard this exclusive information about Indira Krishna being roped in to play a pivotal role in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Indira will play a strong and powerful character, who will be integral to the storyline.”

Indira Krishna was recently seen in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer film Animal. She is known for her acting prowess in projects Krishnaben Khakhrawala, Afsar Bitiya, Krishna Daasi, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Saavi Ki Savaari, Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare etc.

We at IWMBuzz.com were the first to report exclusively about actor Aashay Mishra being locked to play the male lead opposite the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress Pranalo Rathod. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Aashay Mishra roped in as lead opposite Pranali Rathod in Colors’ next

