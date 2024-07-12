Exclusive: Aashay Mishra roped in as lead opposite Pranali Rathod in Colors’ next

Actor Aashay Mishra who is known for his shows Story 9 Months Ki, Shubh Laabh… Aapkey Ghar Mein, Agnisakshi.. Ek Samjhauta, will soon be back on television. IWMBuzz.com has got the information that Aashay Mishra has been locked in to play the male lead in Producer and Writer Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moment Productions’ upcoming show for Colors.

Yes, the show has already locked and confirmed Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod as the female lead. There was recent news of the show being delayed owing to the lack of desired time slot on the channel. However, the latest that we heard is that the show is now back on track, and work is happening swiftly for its launch.

As per a reliable source, “The show will be a crisp love story. Aashay Mishra has been roped in as the male lead opposite Pranali Rathod.”

We buzzed Aashay but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As for Leena Gangopadhyay, this will be her second original Hindi fiction show after Jhanak. Jhanak, as we know, is doing well on Star Plus. It is a family drama with a love story concept.

Colors has recently launched shows Suhagan Chudail, the supernatural show, Mishri and Krishna Mohini which deal with social taboos and issues.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.