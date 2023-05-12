Exclusive: Rajendra Chawla joins the cast of Dangal's next

Senior actor Rajendra Chawla will be part of the cast of Dangal's upcoming show to be produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. He was last seen in Banni Chow Home Delivery.

Acclaimed production house Shashi Sumeet Productions has started work on a Dangal show which is tentatively titled Jyoti. The show is about a beautiful girl and her journey forward. The show has Sahil Uppal and Akshita Vatsayan playing the leads in the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm giving our readers newsbreaks on the cast that has come on board the show. We have tilled now written about Sahil Uppal and Akshita Vatasyan playing the leads in the show. We also wrote about Alka Kaushal, Parakh Madan, Amit Raghuvanshi, Kiran Sharma being roped in to play integral roles.

We now hear of talented and senior actor Rajendra Chawla joining the cast of the show.

Rajendra Chawla the veteran actor has featured in TV shows Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai, Saas Bina Sasural, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Dhhai Kilo Prem, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Tera Yaar Hoon Main and the recent show Banni Chow Home Delivery.

We buzzed Rajendra Chawla but did not get revert till we filed the story.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get any revert.

