Exclusive: Vinod Kapoor joins the cast of Star Plus’ Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi

Senior actor Vinod Kapoor, who is famous even today for his portrayal of Rajkumar Dusshasan in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, is presently seen in Zee TV’s Saru. The actor will soon be seen in the upcoming Star Plus show Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi. Produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, the show stars Manjeet Makkar as Krishna and Divyaa Patil as Khushi, two characters whose lives are poles apart yet unexpectedly intertwined. While Khushi represents resilience and responsibility, Krishna embodies adaptability and charm together; they set the stage for a narrative filled with emotions, twists, and unexpected bonds.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about actors Kishori Shahane, Aryan Raajput, Maitri Bhanushali joining the cast of the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check them here.

We now hear of Vinod Kapoor playing a vital role in the show. We had earlier written about Kaushal Kapoor in the cast. However, Vinod Kapoor comes in his place on the show.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson, but did not get a response till we filed the story.

Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has successful shows Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Choti Sarrdaarni, Teri Meri Doriyaan, etc to their credit. Jhallee is the banner’s ongoing show on Dangal TV.

