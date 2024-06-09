From Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan To Rajinikanth: Celebrities Attend PM Narendra Modi’s Oath-Taking Ceremony

The swearing-in event of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a star-studded affair, with some of the film industry’s biggest personalities in attendance. Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, and the renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani were among the celebs who attended. Check out the celebrities’ appearances below-

Celebrities At PM Narendra Modi’s Oath-Taking Ceremony Appearance-

#WATCH | Actor Shah Rukh Khan and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his son Anant Ambani attend the oath ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi pic.twitter.com/sCcNCIZLZS — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan looked handsome in a traditional look while attending the event with his manager, Pooja Dadlani.

Delhi | Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar greet each other as they arrive to attend the oath ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan pic.twitter.com/A6jhJBsI9K — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan also hugged his friend and fellow actor Akshay Kumar, who was present at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star was wearing a purple formal outfit.

The legend and prominent Tamil actor Rajinikanth also appeared as he looked dashing in a formal look.

Vikrant Massey was also present for the oath ceremony, and Anil Kapoor expressed his elation as he drove her to the venue.

The oath-taking ceremony, which was attended by dignitaries and special celebrities, occurred on June 9 at 7:15 p.m. at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.