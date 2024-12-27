Gaurav Khanna Begins New Journey With Celebrity MasterChef, Anupamaa’s Rajan Shahi Extends Support

MasterChef is one of the most awaited reality shows. The cooking always thrills the audience, but this time, the show is all set to return with a new twist as celebrities will participate as contestants. Among others, actor Gaurav Khanna, who was last seen in Anupamaa, has finally shut the rumors of him returning to the show by confirming his participation in Celebrity MasterChef. As the actor is all set to begin a new journey on screen, his last show, Anupamaa’s producer Rajan Shahi extends his support.

On Friday, 27 December, Gaurav shared a photo on his Instagram account as she started his new journey with new people. The actor expressed his excitement by captioning his photo, “Hmmm ….. lets cook it.” This is the first time Gaurav will step out of the box trying something new. It will be amazing to see how the actor will win hearts with his cooking skills. The photo features Gaurav flashing his huge smile for the group photo with other celebrity contestants Faisal Shaikh, Nikki Tamboli, Dipika Kakkar, Rajiv Adatia, Tejasswi Prakash, Abhiijeet Saawant, and Chandan Prabhakar.

As we all know, Gaurav Khanna shares a great rapport with Rajan Shahi. The Anupama producer extended his support by writing “Best Wishes (with thumbs up)” in the comments section.

Fans also expressed their excitement. A user wrote, “Foodie Khanna ji ki finally Cooking style with swag dekhane milegi super excited.” The other said, “#GauravKhanaa you’ll shine the brightest.”