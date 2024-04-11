“I would like to take my next show as Eidi from Rajan Shahi Sir” – Dheeraj Dhoopar

As known, producer Rajan Shahi’s Iftaar party was a star-studded affair and one that was attended by the who’s who of the television industry. Recently, we put forward an exclusive interaction with the new on-screen couple of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – Rohit Purohit and Samridhi Shukla, and now we have another special bit for everyone.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz at the celebrated Rajan Shahi Iftaar Party, we asked actors and real-life husband and wife, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Dhoopar about what are they looking forward to the most at the celebration.

The style of this iftaar party is as royal as it can get. How does it feel to be a part of Rajan Shahi’s iftaar party?

Dheeraj: I feel super happy to be back with the Director’s Kut Productions (DKP) family. I started my career with the family and coming back here feels so good. I wished to meet Rajan Shahi Sir for a while because it has been several days since I met him. I talked with him the day before this party, and I told him I would be coming and would get Zayn (son) as well, as he hasn’t met Zayn so far.

It seems like a reunion where everyone is meeting everyone. What would you like to say?

Vinny: I am really happy and extremely excited to be here. Such reunion meets are so much fun because it feels like we are re-living our old days by meeting the same people.

How are you managing to keep your style going?

Vinny: Both my husband and son look so handsome that I am working to match up to them (laughs).

Dheeraj: She is just being humble. She looks stunning and it is her efforts towards Zayn that he is also looking so stylish. Nowadays, I am following in my son’s footsteps for the same (laughs).

You will be served delicious food here, and as you manage the diet, what are you looking forward to eating?

Dheeraj: On Iftaari day, there is no diet (laughs). I am looking forward to having sheer korma.

Vinny: For me, it is just sweets – that’s all I need.

What Eidi/eid gift would you like to take from here?

Dheeraj: I would like to take my next show as Eidi from Rajan Sir (giggles).

Vinny: I genuinely have everything and want nothing. Just wish the best for everyone.