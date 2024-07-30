Jhanak Update: Kajal Pisal & Patrali Chattopadhyay Are Missing Hiba Nawab, Request To Come Back

StarPlus’s show Jhanak is winning hearts with its gripping storyline. According to the current plot, Jhanak, portrayed by Hiba Nawab, is missing, and everyone is looking for her. Meanwhile, Jhanak embarks on a new journey in Mumbai. It has been more than a week since the lead actress has been shooting at a different time, and the Bose family has been missing shooting with her. Actors Kajal Pisal and Patrali shared a video requesting the lead return soon.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajal Pisal shared a fun video with co-star Patrali Chattopadhyay and a male actor. In the video, the duo says, “This story is exclusively only for one and only ‘Pyaari’ Jhanak.” Further, Kajal candidly calls Hiba, “Ladki kaha ho tum.” At the same time, Patrali expressed her concern, “Mai to kabse bata rahi hu, hum kiski pareshan karenge. Yaar vapis aa ja, I have no job, we have not job.” Pisal adds, “Haan, mai ladki ladki kis ko bolu.” Lastly, they requested Hiba (Jhanak) to come back and wrote, “Ladki wapis aa jaao.” Jhanak actors’ fun banter never fails to captivate audiences’ attention.

Replying to Kajal and Patrali’s request, Hina re-shared the story, expressing her eagerness to return, but she also shared her mood to get irritated by them. In the text, the actress wrote, “Mujhe bhi pareshan hone ka mann hai. Miss you my Bose fammm.”

StarPlus’s show Jhanak features Hiba Nawab (Jhanak), Krushal Ahuja (Aniruddha), and Chandni Sharma (Arshi) in lead roles.