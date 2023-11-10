Krystle D’Souza welcomes home a BMW on Dhanteras

Popular actress Krystle D’Souza made a grand announcement on Instagram that left her fans and followers elated on Dhanteras. The actress took to the social media platform to unveil her latest prized possession – a brand new BMW. Dhanteras, one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. This year, Krystle decided to add a touch of luxury to her celebrations by acquiring a stunning white BMW.

In the video she shared, Krystle radiated joy and excitement as she unveiled her new car. Dressed in a pristine white top and light blue denim, she perfectly complemented her new BMW’s immaculate white exterior. Her enthusiasm was palpable as she captioned her post: “Happy Dhanteras 🎊🤍🧿 Welcoming home my new beauty that’s a beast 🛞 #dhanteras #celebration #bmw #signature.”

Krystle, a renowned face in the Indian television industry, has always been a favorite among her fans. Her journey in the world of entertainment has been marked by a string of successful TV shows and a growing presence on social media. With her latest acquisition, she has not only marked a personal milestone but also given her admirers yet another reason to celebrate. As Krystle embarks on this new journey with her BMW, her fans are undoubtedly excited to witness the adventures she’ll undertake with her beast. Her Dhanteras gift to herself not only resonates with her success but also inspires others to work hard, dream big, and celebrate their achievements in style.