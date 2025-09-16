Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi Cast, Release Date, Time, OTT Platform And More

Star Plus is all set for a new show Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi, produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. As the release date of the new show is nearing, here check out all the details about the show, including cast, release date, air time, OTT platform and more.

Promo

The latest promo of the show introduces both the lead characters, Krishna and Khushi, all dressed in wedding attires. However, this isn’t a normal marriage but a contract marriage which is happening just because of their personal reasons, despite both hating each other, setting the stage for a love story filled with drama, chaos and unexpected twists.

View Instagram Post 1: Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi Cast, Release Date, Time, OTT Platform And More

Cast

1) Manjeet Makkar

Manjeet has been part of several hit shows, including Parineeti, Nayan, Laxmi Raj and others. He is set to lead the new show Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi as the male lead, Krishna. His fierce and tough personality is already winning hearts.

2) Divya Patil

Divya was last seen in Dangal TV’s popular show Gehna: Zewar Ya Zanjeer is set to win hearts with her courageous, bold and tough character Khushi in the new show Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi.

3) Sagar Saini

Sagar has appeared in popular shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Teri Meri Dooriyaann, Dehleez, Kaleerein, Jaat Ki Jugni, Ghar Ek Mandir, Kaisa Yeh Ishq Hai… Ajab Sa Risk Hai, has joined the show and will play the role of female lead’s father.

GHKKPM Fame Sagar Saini Joins Star Plus’s New Show Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi

4) Naina Gupta

Having worked in shows like Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman, Ganga, Vighnaharta Ganesh, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Se, Jamuniya etc. Naina has joined the cast of Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi and will appear in a key role.

Exclusive: Naina Gupta joins the cast of Star Plus’ Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi

5) Kaushal Kapoor

Kaushal has appeared in shows like Chhoti Sardaarni, Parineetii, Deewaniyatt and others and will appear in a key role in the show. He will portray the character of male lead’s grandfather.

Exclusive: Kaushal Kapoor joins the cast of Star Plus’ Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi

6) Mridul Kumarsinha

Mridul has been part of shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, and others will appear in a key role in the new show Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi.

Release Date, Time And OTT Platform

Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi is produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, is set to launch on October 7, 2025, and will air at 7:00 PM. You can also stream

online on OTT platform JioHotstar.