Mahir Pandhi And Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Dating? THIS Photo Sparks Relationship Rumours

TV industry’s popular faces Mahir Pandhi and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are once again in the news. The reason is a picture shared recently by Mahir, in which he is seen with Nimrit. But the caption and comment section have caught more attention than the photo.

Mahir Pandhi posted a cute picture with Nimrit on his Instagram, in which he wrote, “Got your back”

Nimrit also replied to this immediately and wrote, “Got your back 10x”

This one small conversation created a storm on social media. Fans believe that it is now clear that Mahir and Nimrit are dating each other.

Although both of them never accepted their relationship publicly, their hints have always been a topic of discussion. In Bigg Boss 16, Nimrit said that she is in a relationship, but she did not take any name. According to a report by ABP News, Salman Khan himself had said in the show that Nimrit has a boyfriend. At the same time, in an interview given to India Forums, Mahir said that he is in a relationship with Nimrit, but he does not want to talk about it.

Despite all these hints, both have maintained silence about the relationship.

After this latest Instagram interaction, all eyes are now on whether Mahir and Nimrit will make their relationship official.

So far, the two have talked in hints, but their chemistry is visible on social media. Fans are now just waiting for the moment when both of them say openly, “Yes, we are together!”