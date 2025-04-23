Veer Hanuman Spoiler: Lord Hanuman Challenge the Sun, All for a Mother’s Love

Sony SAB’s Veer Hanuman is a heartfelt retelling of young Maruti’s extraordinary transformation—from a curious child to the mighty divine warrior, Hanuman. Seamlessly weaving together myth, action, and emotion, the show beautifully brings the age-old timeless tale with a vibrant flair. It features Aan Tiwari as the young Maruti, Arav Chowdharry as Kesari, Sayli Salunkhe as Anjani, and Mahir Pandhi in a dual portrayal of Bali and Sugreev.

In recent episodes, Maruti uses Anima Siddhi to shrink and defeat Kaaldant from within. But his victory turns tragic—he’s unable to return to his original form. In a final act of vengeance, Kaaldant, empowered by Patal Kali, curses Maruti: only Anjani’s sacrifice can restore him.

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness a powerful emotional twist as Anjani, in a heart-wrenching act of selflessness, offers her soul to Patal Kali, pleading for her son to regain his true form—even at the cost of her own life. As Lord Hanuman learns of this, he descends into Pataal Lok, battling fierce demons to save his mother. But the clock is ticking—Anjani’s soul can only return if the sun doesn’t rise.

In a desperate plea, Hanuman requests Suryadev (Malhar Pandya) to delay dawn, but when refused, he grows to an enormous size and hides the sun himself. Patal Kali appears, revealing it was all a divine test. This unexpected turn of events leaves the audience on the edge of their seats. Hanuman has now earned a new power—Mahima Siddhi—the ability to grow infinitely in size. Will this mark a new beginning in his divine journey?

Sayli Salinkhe, who plays the role of Devi Anjani in Veer Hanuman, said, “A mother’s love knows no bounds—not even the barriers of life and death. Just like Anjani was ready to surrender her soul to Hanuman, every mother has the strength to fight fate, challenge the impossible, and sacrifice to protect her child. Anjani stepped into the unknown for Hanuman, and in the same way, every mother uncovers an extraordinary, unthinkable strength when it comes to her children. That’s the power of a mother’s love—it defies destiny and writes its story of sacrifice and courage.” This powerful message will leave the audience feeling inspired and moved.

Tune in to Veer Hanuman, Monday to Saturday at 7.30 PM, only on Sony SAB.