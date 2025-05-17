‘Chhoti Sardarni’ fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia narrates a painful story, ‘I am sexually abused in the Supreme Court’

Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who became famous with the TV show ‘Chhoti Sardarni’, has recently shared a very painful and shocking story related to her life during an interview.

In an emotional interview given to Hauterrfly, Nimrit said that when she was a law student, she was molested in the Supreme Court, the place considered to be the safest in India.

‘I was not safe even in the safest place’

Nimrit said, ‘I was in the third year of law college. I had gone to the Supreme Court to watch the hearing of a high-profile case. The courtroom was full, the judge was also present. Then a senior lawyer molested me.’

She told that the courtroom was very crowded, and at first she thought that maybe she was having some misunderstanding.

‘For the first time, I felt someone’s hand on my back, but there was a crowd, so I thought it was just like that. But when I tried to stand in another place, that man came near me again. He touched me again. I was scared. There were tears in my eyes.’

‘He was not teasing me alone’

A senior woman lawyer standing nearby saw Nimrit’s condition and asked if everything was alright. When she gestured to tell who the person was, the lawyer said, ‘He has teased me too today.’

After this, the woman lawyer slapped the accused without thinking, and the police were called immediately. There was chaos there.

Nimrit told that she was very scared, because she thought that she would be completely safe in a place like the Supreme Court.

Later, she took a written apology letter from that person, and made him confess his act.

‘I was never made to feel bad on the set for being a girl… but there was a lot of discrimination’

Nimrit also revealed that she was never made to feel bad on the set of ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’ just for being a girl, but the male co-actor was always given priority.

‘If a male actor says something, it is immediately taken seriously. But if a girl says the same thing, it is ignored.’

‘Whether it is vanity, payment or timing, there was a difference in everything. Just because they are boys.’

This experience of Nimrit is not only scary, but also shows that no matter how big or safe a place is considered, real safety for women is still a dream.

Her courage and bravery to bring out the truth are commendable.