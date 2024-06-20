Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Shine In Metallic Dress And Niyati Fatnani Poses In Swimsuit

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Niyati Fatnani are currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14 in Romania. Off work, they enjoy the scenic view of the beautiful Bucharest city. Not only do they travel, but they also show their OOTD look on Instagram. Recently, Nimrit and Niyati posted pictures showcasing their style moments in Western fit. Check out the photos!

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia And Niyati Fatnani’s Instagram Post-

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia In Metallic Dress

In her Instagram post, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a fashion geek who opts for a Western dress. The outfit features a silver metallic strapless tube-style bodycon mini dress, which gives an oomph factor to her look. She accessories and glamours her look with a silver necklace, highlighting makeup all over the body with matte lips, a high tight ponytail hairstyle, and brown leather shoes, completing her go-to look for a fun day in sunny weather. In the photos, Nimrit flaunts her dazzling look in the sunshine and opts for a candid pose for the camera.

Niyati Fatnani In Swimsuit

Television actress Niyati Fatnani shares captivating photos showing her toned physique. Niyanti opts for a pink strappy, sweetheart neckline, bust-fitted bralette style with midriff cut-out bodycon thigh-high cuts featuring a swimsuit. She finishes her look with a puffed ponytail hairstyle, minimal makeup, and matte lips. She accessories her look with an anklet. In the photos, Niyati shows her graceful look in a stunning sunkissed look.