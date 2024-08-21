Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Karanveer Mehra All Praises His Fellow Contestants Aditi Sharma And Niyati Fatnani, Checkout Why!

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is known for its intense and daring stunts that push contestants to their limits, and this season is no exception. Recently, Karanveer Mehra, one of the contestants, shared a video on Instagram praising his fellow contestants Aditi Sharma and Niyati Fatnani for their incredible resilience despite feeling unwell after performing some of the show’s most challenging stunts. Check out the video below!

Karanveer Praises Niyati Fatnani And Aditi Sharma’s Performance-

Taking to his Instagram post, Karanveer Mehra captures Aditi and Niyati looking visibly exhausted but still smiling and sharing a few laughs, showcasing their undying spirit. In the video, Aditi Sharma and Niyati Fatnani are on saline as their energy is gone because of the Scorpions collecting stunts.

He admired their courage and determination, highlighting how they pushed through the discomfort and completed their tasks with remarkable grit. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Behere been at Bachche” with a red bandage heart and an injection.

Karanveer also wrote, “Powerful gurls of #kkk14,” and tagged Niyati Fatnani and Aditi Sharma. The post has garnered much attention from fans, who applaud Aditi and Niyati for their bravery and perseverance. The bond between the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is growing stronger with each passing day as they continue to support and motivate one another through the show’s grueling challenges.

Khatron Ke Khiladi’s 14th season is exceptional. The reality show streams on JioCinema and airs on Colors every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m.

