Actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been on a roll lately after taking a hiatus from the small screen. She is currently a part of the stunt-based reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, where she has managed to wow one and all with her abilities. And now, after having made quite an impact there, Kaur Ahluwalia is now confirmed to make her big screen debut, and that is with the huge Punjabi film, Shaunki Sardar.

Making this announcement official, it was also sealed that Ahluwalia will be co-starring alongside actor and singer, Guru Randhawa. The latter welcomed her to the movies in the most cinematic way possible. In one of the stills of the clip, Randhawa was standing as Ahluwalia, who stood dressed just like a sardarni went on to hop and come as they almost had a Titanic-like pose. In the other instance, Ahluwalia is seated with a smile, as Randhawa enters the frame and came along with the script and asks her to read it. Randhawa posted about it,

For the uninitiated, this will indeed be Ahluwalia’s first big screen appearance where back then, when she was doing Bigg Boss, she was rumored to be a part of LSD 2 but they didn’t work out.

Shaunki Sardar is touted to be one of the most awaited Punjabi films in the upcoming year.