Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Stuns In Denim Fit, Aditi Sharma Feels The Heat!

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is currently in Romania for the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14. The actress frequently shares photos of her enjoyable moments with the KKK contestants on Instagram. Recently, she grabbed attention with her stunning denim outfit while walking on the streets of Romania, even making Aditi Sharma feel the heat during the monsoon season. Have a look at the picture below!

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Denim Fit Photo-

Taking to her Instagram post, the actress flaunts her street-style fashion in a denim look. She opts for a well-fitted blue strappy, pink plunging V-neckline, corset-fitted, zip-closure crop asymmetric hemline top that pairs with blue duo-shaded high-waisted shorts, creating a cohesive look.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Accessories And Hairstyle-

She added minimal accessories like statement delicate ear hoops and gold kadas to keep the look polished yet effortless. She styles her hair in a side-parted, braided, long, one-sided hairstyle. Complete the look with stylish brown knee-length leather boots, simultaneously adding a touch of comfort and style element to her look. In the photo, the actress flaunts her dashing double denim fashion with her striking appearance and showcases her toned legs with a killer expression.

As soon as the actress posts a picture of herself on Instagram, Aditi Sharma rushes to her post and comments with two fire emojis.

