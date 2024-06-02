Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Look Into Krishna Shroff, Sumona Chakravarti & Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Intense Workout Regimens From Boxing Skills To Knee Tuck

Krishna Shroff, Sumona Chakravarti, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 have been impressing audiences with their daredevil stunts and their intense workout regimens. Let’s take a closer look at how each of them stays fit and strong:

Krishna Shroff, Sumona Chakravarti, And Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Intense Workout Appearance-

Krishna Shroff

Krishna Shroff, known for her fitness enthusiasm, follows a rigorous workout routine to maintain strength and agility. In the Instagram video post, the fitness freak appeared in an all-black deep-neckline top and leg-fitted pants. She flaunts her stunning boxing skills with serious expressions and showcases her stunning skills.

Sumona Chakravarty

Taking to her Instagram post, Sumona Chakravarti incorporates knee tuck exercises into her routine to strengthen her core muscles. In the video, she appeared in a stunning black plain crop T-shirt paired with peach high-waisted tight pants. She rounded off her look with a tight ponytail. In the first video, she hangs her hand on the pole and does knee tuck exercises for her core. In the second picture, she shared a picture of her upside-down slit exercise while standing in her hand. She performs continuous Kathak rounds in the last video with her ghungroos on her anklet.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

In the video, the actress looked stunning in a black strappy, deep U-neckline bralette, ¾ length sleeves hood jacket, and paired with high-waisted tight track pants. She rounded off her look with a high-waisted braided hairstyle. The actress wore red boxing gloves and performed a stunning, intense workout of hand boxing and leg boxing with her trainer, showing her stunning fighting and kicking skills.

Krishna Shroff, Sumona Chakravarti, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia demonstrate dedication and commitment to their fitness goals through intense workout regimens.