Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Sumona Chakravarti Shows Off Her Trendy New Haircut, Checkout Now!

Sumona Chakravarti is known for her stunning performances in the Kapil Sharma Show and has made the audience laugh with her amazing comedy skills. Now, the actress is making waves in the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 appearance. The actress has been captivating audiences with her daring stunts and charismatic presence on the show. Today, the diva decides it is time to change her look as she gets a stunning look. The actress recently flaunted her fresh new haircut. Take a look below!

Sumona Chakravarti’s New Haircut-

Taking to her Instagram post, Sumona Chakravarti shared a video in which she revealed a sleek, modern haircut that compliments her vibrant personality. In the video, Sumona gets a new twisty look as she gets a new layered look at the crown area. Her new hairstyle features sharp, clean lines that add a touch of sophistication and freshness. The transformation is not just a change in appearance but a bold statement of her evolving style.

Sumona’s new hairstyle perfectly blends elegance and contemporary fashion, reflecting her dynamic and stunning transformation.

By sharing the video, Sumona wrote, “The only one allowed,” and tagged ak_hairworld. She also added a sticker with a motivational message: “Life isn’t perfect. But your hair can be.”

About Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14-

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is truly outstanding this season. You can watch the show on JioCinema and catch it on Colors every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. The reality show continues to deliver excitement and thrills with daring stunts.

