Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Niyati, Gashmeer, Sumona And Krishna Enjoying Their Fun-Filled Dinner, Watch!

Niyanti Fatnani, Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumona Chakravarti and Krishna Shroff are well-known celebrities in the industry. They are busy shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 in Romania. Recently, Niyanti Fatnani shared a glimpse of their fun-filled dinner moment. Take a look at the video below!

Niyanti, Gashmeer, Sumona And Krishna’s Dinner Video-

Taking to her Instagram story, Niyati Fatnani shares a video of herself in a stunning maroon halter western look. Her half-tied hairstyle and minimal makeup perfectly complement her look, which completes her look with big silver hoops. Gashmeer Mahajani, on the other hand, appears in a white shirt with a formal look.

On the other side, Sumona Chakravarti looks absolutely gorgeous in a printed bodycon dress, and her side-partition bouncy hairstyle adds to her charm. Lastly, Krishna Shroff looks stylish in a white bust fitted bralette with a printed mini skirt, and her half-up ponytail and rest-open hairstyle beautifully showcase her stars tattoo.

View Instagram Post 1: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Niyati, Gashmeer, Sumona And Krishna Enjoying Their Fun-Filled Dinner, Watch!

In the video, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 cast is seen having a lot of fun at their dinner night. Niyati Fatnani shared a video and tagged Gashmeer, Sumona, and Krishna with a heart hand and two champagne glasses stickers.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14-

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, a new season hosted by Rohit Shetty, includes an interesting line-up of contestants, including Shalin Bhanot, Niyati Fatnani, Sumona Chakravarti, Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Gashmeer Mahajani, Shilpa Shinde, and more. The show will premiere on Colors TV in July 2024.