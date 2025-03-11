Mohsin Khan, Mallika Sherawat & Gautam Gulati To Join Khatron Ke Khiladi? Deets Inside

As Bigg Boss ended recently and Laughter Chefs are ruling over hearts, it’s now time for Colors TV stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi to yet again entertain the audience with new contestants and dangerous stunts. Amidst the buzz for the fifteenth season, fans are now anticipating who the contestants will be this time. While earlier names like Bigg Boss 18 runner-up Vivain D’sena and Kundali Bhagya actor Baseer Ali created headlines, Jhanak actor Krushal Ahuja didn’t deny the rumors nor accepted it as he is currently busy with Jhanak shoots.

Amidst all the buzz, social media sensation and Bollywood actor bestie Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, has been confirmed as the first contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15. Now, according to new reports by Saas Bahu Aur Beetiyan, the next name rumored to join the show is everyone’s favorite Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan.

But wait, that’s not all! Bollywood’s iconic actress and item number performer Mallika Sherawat is also likely to join the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi along with Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati. The new names have sparked excitement among fans for the upcoming drama, adventure, and fun in the upcoming season of Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15.

Official confirmation about these reports is yet to be revealed, and the release date has yet to be announced by the makers.