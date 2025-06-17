Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohsin Khan Quashes Marriage Reports Says, “Fake News”

Popular actor Mohsin Khan’s fans rejoiced as the news reports of the actor getting married soon buzzed on the internet. However, the actor quashed these reports and also urged media houses to confirm such reports before making it public. Mohsin is a TV star who became a household name with his portrayal of Kartik Goenka in the popular and one of the longest-running shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai by Rajan Shahi under Director’s Kut Productions.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mohsin posted a story sharing the post by Gossips TV page and called it ‘fake news.’ He wrote, “Fake News Bro. Urging all the media outlets @sbsabpnews @tellychakkar to atleast confirm before reposting fake news.”

Talking about Mohsin Khan’s relationship, earlier during the interview with Director’s Kut Productions, the actor revealed that his family is looking for ‘rishtas’ as he is not dating anyone, but he wants to get married.

Mohsin Khan has dated his co-star Shivangi Joshi. As per the reports, the duo confirmed their relationship in 2017, and they parted ways in 2021.

Mohsin Khan last appeared in Jab Mila Tu, helmed by Lalit Mohan. On the other hand, Shivangi Joshi currently appears in the newly launched show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season bg Ekta Kapoor on Sony TV.