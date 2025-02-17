Krushal Ahuja Confirms Khatron Ke Khiladi Participation, Reveals About Jhanak’s Leap

Since Bigg Boss ended last month, the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is on the cards with its 15th season. Though there is no announcement from the team, it is expected to be revealed soon. Amidst that, rumors of several stars have surfaced, starting from Vivian Dsena, who expressed his wish to participate again, to Kundali Bhagya actor Baseer Ali. And this morning, the headlines were abuzz about Star Plus show Jhanak’s male lead Krushal Ahuja’s participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Addressing the buzz, Krushal himself clarified the rumor that he had been approached for the 15th season. The actor accepted the fact, revealed that he had been approached, and confirmed that he would join very soon.

Krushal also revealed details about his show, Jhanak’s leap. He emphasized that he is currently shooting for the show and will be here for some time since the leap is extended.

On his Instagram story, the Jhanak actor said, “Hey Guys. To all the people who have been messaging and asking me about the leap. “Yes, its true that we are gonna be here for a while! The leap has been extended.” For the unversed, yes I had been approached for KKK but it has to wait now. But Jaldhi hi dikhenge waha bhi! ^^Let’s keep the show’s and Aniruddh’s’ spirit alive for now! #jhanak #krushalahuja.”

With Krushal’s confirmation, fans eagerly await to see him perform stunts and showcase his caliber.