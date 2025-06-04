Sumeet Sachdev Replaces Krushal Ahuja As Aniruddha In Jhanak Post Leap

Well-known in the television world, actor Sumeet Sachdev is all set to make his comeback on the screen once again with Star Plus show Jhanak. The actor is set to replace the previous lead actor, Krushal Ahuja, who portrayed the role of Aniruddha Bose in the post-20-year leap. He will continue the character of Aniruddha in the after-leap storyline. Produced by Magic Moments Motion, the show is set to make its first-ever generation leap.

According to the reports by Telly Tadka, Sumeet will play the role of Aniruddha Bose, who will be the father of the new Jhanak, played by Riya Sharma. Sumeet is a renowned star who became a household name with his performance in the iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Gautam Virani. He has also appeared in shows like Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Kahiin To Hoga, Khwaish, Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Bandini, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He was last seen in the show Chashni.

Earlier, we broke the news that actress Alesha Sawant has joined the cast of Jhanak. The actress will replace Chandni Sharma to play the role of Arshi after the leap. You can check out the below link for more details about Alesha’s entry into the show.

Exclusive: Ashlesha Sawant to play Arshi in Star Plus’ Jhanak

After the leap, actor Arjit Taneja will take the role of new lead. He will be seen as a cop, while Riya Sharma will play the female lead, Jhanak. Twinkle Arora will also play a key role in the show.