Seasoned actress Ashlesha Sawant will soon join the cast of Star Plus’ Jhanak in the post-leap phase of the storyline, produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures. Ashlesha is known for her good body of work in TV shows Anupamaa, Kumkum Bhagya, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar, Pavitra Rishta etc. Now, she will get into the skin of the character of Arshi post the leap. Arshi was played by Chandni Sharma till now, and it will be Ashlesha taking it forward.

As we know, Arshi’s interpersonal rapport between the central characters Aniruddh and Jhanak has always been the talking point in the show. It will be interesting to see how the freshness in the story will impact their characters now.

The first glimpse of the post-leap storyline reveals the bold and confident persona of the grown-up Jhanak and her interaction with Arijit Taneja, who plays a rustic cop in the show.

As we know, actress Parvati Sehgal will carry forward the role of Jhanak, played by Hiba Nawab post the leap. Now, we hear about Ashlesha Sawant being finalised to play Arshi.

We buzzed Ashlesha, and she confirmed the news with IWMBuzz.com, stating, “Yes, I will play Arshi in Jhanak now. I am now watching the episodes of Jhanak to have a good connect with the plot and characters. I am excited to enter Jhanak as it is a popular franchise.”

