Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Sumona Chakravarti Hugs Karanveer Mehra, Celebrates Their Journey From BALH To KKK

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is creating buzz all over the internet. Sumona Chakravarti and Karanveer Mehra are the two contestants who met after a long time. The duo worked together earlier, and meeting again on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 left them nostalgic.

Sumona Chakravarti And Karanveer Mehra’s Reunion

Taking it to her Instagram handle, Sumona re-shared the story shared by Karanveer Mehra on his Instagram. The story features a cute photo of Sumona and Karan hugging each other in the sunny sky. The actress looks cool in a black crop top paired with beige joggers. At the same time, Karan made it hot with his shirtless avatar and wearing shorts. The duo participated in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. And after a decade, the duo met each other, which left them nostalgic.

However, celebrating the decade-long friendship and bond, Sumona in the story praised their journey from Bade Achhe Lagte Hai to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. “A decade later.. we still look good together BALH – KKK.”

Sumona Chakravarti and Karanveer Mehra were part of the popular Indian television show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, Part 1, featuring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar as leads.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14 contestants include Aashish Mehrotra, Shilpa Shinde, Abhishek Kumar, Niyati Fatnani, Karan Veer Mehra, Aditi Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahulwali, Shalin Bhanot and Krishna Shroff.