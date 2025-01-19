Bigg Boss 18: Loveyapa Stars Junaid Khan & Khushi Kapoor To New Shows Ram Bhavan & Doree 2 Cast To Light Up Grand Finale

The Colors reality show Bigg Boss 18‘s much-awaited Grand Finale is to happen tonight, on 19 January 2025. With Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, Chum Darang, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, and Avinash Mishra making it to the top six, the last weekend will be grand with a star-studded event. To light up the celebration mood, from Loveyapa stars Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor to new shows, Ram Bhavan and Doree 2 cast will grace the show.

Earlier, we revealed that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will grace the show, promoting his upcoming Republic Day release film Sky Force. Co-star Veer Pahariya will also join him on stage for the promotions. Sky Force is a Maddock Films presentation and has Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur as the female leads.

In addition, upcoming romantic drama Loveyapa stars Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor will also grace the show to promote their theatre debut film, and Aamir Khan will join them to extend his support. The film is backed by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment. But that’s not all! The Grand Finale will be filled with fun, drama, and comedy as the Laughter Chefs 2 cast, including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Elvish Yadav, will join in to lighten up the mood.

We also hear that Colors’ new shows, Ram Bhavan lead cast Mishkat Varma-Khusbu Rajendra and Doree 2 Cast Amar Upadhyay-Priyanshi Yadav, will join in the celebration mood, promoting their upcoming shows, making it a grand night.

Are you all excited for the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 18? Who are you rooting for? Stay Tuned for future details