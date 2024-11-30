Bigg Boss 18: Chahat Pandey Slams Shilpa Shirodkar And Karanveer Mehra’s Friendship Says, “Samajh Se Pare”

Bigg Boss 18’s Chahat Pandey has been in the headlines throughout the week. Whether her straightforward fight with Vivian or cute moments with Rajat Dalal. She comes out as a strong contender in the house, among several others. During this Weekend, Ka Vaar, Chahat joined Salman Khan on his podcast, ‘Kickstart With Salman.’ The host asked Chahat to share her unbiased and true opinion on relationships in this house. Salman asked Chahat about the truth about Shilpa and Karan’s relationship.

Chahat Pandey initially expressed her opinion with her expression, which hints at being very confused. The actress slammed Shilpa and Karan’s relationship, saying, “Samajh se pare hai (Out of my understandings).” Further, she said, “Isko Aisa wala pyaar bhi keh sakte hai jisse koi umeed na ho (You can say this is a kind of love where one has no expectations).”

Upon this, Salman shares his opinion and clarifies that maybe Karan and Shilpa don’t care about this friendship. Talking about the main topic, Chahat said, “Whenever these people need each other, they are not together, whether talking about Shilpa or Karan.”

Further, Salman Khan will also be seen talking about Chahat Pandey’s journey and advising her to kickstart herself. People are asking where Chahat is lost, as she used to take a stand boldly. Chahat promises to bring Dabangg Chahat back.