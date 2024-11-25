Bigg Boss 18 Contestant Karanveer Mehra’s Ex-Wife Nidhi Seth Gets Engaged; Announces The Good News

Bigg Boss 18 the Colors reality show is presently seeing Karanveer Mehra play his game inside the house with great confidence. He has often been mentioned as the man who went through two divorces. Karan as we know, was first married to Devika Mehra, who happened to be his lover from their childhood days. They married in the year 2009 and got divorced in 2018. Later, Karanveer married Nidhi Seth in the year 2021. However, Karan and Nidhi got divorced in the year 2023. Nidhi had, in fact, called her marriage to Karan as her life’s biggest mistake.

Now, while her ex-husband Karanveer Mehra is locked up inside the Bigg Boss house, Nidhi shares the good news with her fans and well-wishers. She announced that she got engaged recently. She shares the picture of her man holding her hand, which is clearly seen, her engagement ring.

She wrote on social media,

nidhivseth



In a dance of hands , a promise shines

Two souls intertwined, like delicate vines,

In silence and comfort, our hearts gently sing…

Celebrating the joy true love can bring .

❤️❤️

Courtesy: Instagram

Nidhi did not reveal the name and identity of her would-be husband. However, her happiness at getting engaged is seen through this post and picture.

Here’s wishing Nidhi a very happy life ahead!!

We will keep you updated as and when we know anything more on Nidhi’s marriage.