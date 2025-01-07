Bigg Boss 18’s Kashish Kapoor On Karanveer Mehra Taking Her Personally: “Uska Male Ego….”

Kashish Kapoor was one of the most talked about and strong contestants in Bigg Boss 18, but unfortunately, she got evicted last Weekend Ka Vaar. She sparked controversies when she mentioned, ‘Raja Ka Beta Hi Raja Banega.’ Amidst that, during the interview, the ex-contestant revealed why Karanveer Mehra always took her comments personally.

In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, Kashish was asked about Karanveer Mehra taunting Chahat Pandey as she got emotional on her eviction, and she reacted, “Karanveer is a bad man bura insaan hai usse mai kuch acha umeed nahi ker sakti.”

Reacting to Karanveer being there for everyone earlier and his behavior changing after Kashish and Avinash’s matter, Kashish said, “Avinash and my incident is not the reason uske pehle bhi vo hamesha aisa kerte uske baad vo highlight hone laga kerte vo hamesha se the.”

Kashish revealed the reason behind Karanveer taking her personally she said, “Usne meri har baat ko personal livi huyi hai apparantly uska male ego har baar hurt kerti rehti thi isliye. Aise aise ladke hote hai na fragile make ego wale unko mai kabhi pasand nahi aa sakti kyuki mai unke male ego se aise aise khelte rehti hu.”

Bigg Boss 18 is gearing up fnor the finale. Now Chahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal, Shrutika Arjun, Eisha Singh, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra and Avinash Mishra are the contestants left in the show.