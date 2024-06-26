TV News: Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary Announce Pregnancy, Nia Sharma Turns Makeup Artist, Avneet Kaur’s Skincare To Isha Malviya As Poo

Today the headlines buzzed with hot news from the television world, from the adorable couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary announcing their pregnancy, Nia Sharma turning into a makeup artist, Avneet Kaur sharing her skincare glimpse to Isha Malviya showcasing her glam recreating ‘Poo’ vibe. Let’s take a look.

1) Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Announce Pregnancy

Taking to their Instagram handle, Prince and Yuvika shared a post featuring a red car with a small car beside whom the actor looked lovingly and announced the pregnancy news. In his long caption, she said, “Privika ka baby ane wala hai bahot jald hi.” In the brief paragraph, the actor expressed his excitement.

2) Nia Sharma Turns Makeup Artist

On her Instagram story, Nia shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the sets of Laughter Chefs. In the image, the actress turns makeup artist as she does a touch-up of co-star Rahul Vaidya sitting on the chair. It seems Nia enjoys doing makeup, and that’s what inspired this fun activity.

3) Avneet Kaur Take Time Off For Skincare

Sharing a glimpse of her skincare, Avneet posted a photo from the salon. Taking some time off, the actress took care of her skin. In the image, she looks calm as the salon employee applies a charcoal face pack to remove dirt and tanning. Sharing this photo, the actress wrote, “Taking care of my skin.”

4) Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Sumona Chakravarti Celebrates Birthday With Co-contestants

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia shared a birthday celebration glimpse of Sumona Chakravarti with the other Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants. The KKK gang enjoyed a fun time in Romania.

5) Pranali Rathod Becomes Night Bird

Pranali Rathod became a night bird as she shared an adorable photo with a black background on her Instagram story at 1:43 a.m.

6) Isha Malviya Exudes ‘Poo’ Vibes

In the new video on her social media handle, Isha flaunts ‘Poo’ vibes as she wears a stylish pink gown with captivating cut-out details and her mesmerizing makeup with accessories. The actress looks gorgeous in the beautiful ensemble.

