Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Sumona Chakravarti Shares Highlights From Her Last Day Of Shoot In Romania

Sumona Chakravarti, a well-known comedian and actress, is making waves on the internet after appearing in the 14th season of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. She recently celebrated her birthday with KKK participants in Romania and shared new photos and glimpses from her last day of shooting. Take a look below!

Sumona Chakravarti’s Last Day Of Shooting In Romania-

Taking to the Instagram story, Sumona Chakravarti shared pictures of herself with a co-contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, featuring the show’s wanglers in a monochrome picture, and wrote, “One last time… No more early morning call times from our wranglers #iykyk #khatronkekhiladi 40 Days.”

In the next picture, Sumona captured a beautiful view of Lacul Paltinu, which has a gorgeous blue sky, white clouds, greenery, and clean seawater. By sharing a picture, Sumona wrote, “Office with a view!” with a red heart eyes emoji. In the last picture, Sumona shared a picture of an inside view of a bus and wrote, “One last ride… #40Days #KKK, N that’s a wrap!

About Khatron Ke Khiladi-

Khatron Ke Khiladi, one of India’s most popular reality TV shows, is back with its 14th season, in which contestants include Aashish Mehrotra, Shilpa Shinde, Abhishek Kumar, Niyati Fatnani, Karan Veer Mehra, Aditi Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahulwali, Shalin Bhanot and Krishna Shroff. The show will soon premiere in July.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.