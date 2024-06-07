Khatron Ke Khiladi Krishna Shroff Looks Bombshell In Crop Top And Pants, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Feels The Heat!

Krishna Shroff, the sister of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and daughter of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, is known for her active lifestyle, fitness enthusiasm, and strong presence on social media. Unlike her brother, Krishna has chosen to avoid acting and made a name for herself in the fitness industry. Not only her fitness but also her fashion speak well. Recently, the actress shared pictures of herself as she appeared in a stunning crop top and pants, showcasing her toned physique. Take a look at the pictures below.

Krishna Shroff’s Pictures Appearance-

In her latest Instagram post, Krishna Shroff exuded elegance in an all-black ensemble. She wore a strappy, deep neckline, bust-fitted crop top that accentuated her figure, paired with high-waisted tight pants that perfectly hugged her curves. Her braided hairstyle, minimal makeup with peach matte lips, and stunning black shaded sunglasses added a touch of sophistication to her look. She completed her outfit with some silver work on her sunglasses and a few ear studs. Check out her stunning look below.

In the first picture, the actress shows her toned-back physique in a close-up look. The second picture features the same posture from a far angle and poses in a candid look. The actress took the picture of herself in Bucharest, Romania.

Fellow contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia couldn’t help but express her admiration. Nimrit’s reaction, “Gurlllll” with two fire emoji. underscores Krishna’s ability to turn heads and make a lasting impression with her fashion choices.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.