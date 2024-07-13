KKK 14 Niyati Fatnani Voices Her Disappointment On Ranvir Shorey’s Mistreatment In Bigg Boss OTT S3

Several actors in the industry are good at acting, but they can’t shine like others. But whether you are famous or not, every actor should be respected by people. But actor Ranvir Shorey has been mistreated by the co-contestants in Bigg Boss OTT season 3. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant Niyati Fatnani couldn’t digest this misbehavior and voiced her disappointment over comments about the actor and his journey.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Niyati shared a video reel posted by a user named Rohit Tales. The video shows Raghav Juyal with Lakshay for the promotions of their film Kill at Bigg Boss OTT season 3; the dancer and actor started by greeting Ranvir Shorey, joining his hands. Raghav asks about his well-being, to which Ranvir sarcastically says, “That you don’t ask; some other day, I will tell you.”

Raghav revealed some interesting details and said, “We did a movie together in Banaras, and it was a noble experience for me. I want to tell all the housemates, especially the youth, that the person inside the house, Ranvir Shorey, is an ocean of knowledge, especially for actors, artists, and those who want to continue performing arts. Take lessons from him; he is a powerhouse of knowledge, so as much as you can take lessons because, again, you won’t get this chance to be with Ranvir Shorey for two months. He is a masterclass.”

Praising Raghav’s words and bashing those who are disrespecting Ranvir in the Bigg Boss OTT S3 house, Niyati, in the story, wrote, “All that an artist craves for is respect and recognition. Was shocked when someone asked Ranveer Shorey sir ‘ki aapne kya kiya hai’. Only a true artist and can praise and respect another artist … IYΚΥΚ.”