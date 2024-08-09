Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Niyati Fatnani & Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Dance Leaves Sumona Chakravarti Fuming

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14‘s contestants have been making headlines since the show’s announcement. Several female contestants, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur, and Sumona Chakravarti, often share interesting insights from their moments in Romania. However, the latest reel video of Niyati Fatnani and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s dance together made Sumona Chakravarti fume in anger. Let’s check out the video and find out what happened.

On Friday, August 9, Niyati shared a video of herself and Nimrit Kaur dancing together under the scorching summer sunlight. The girls showcased their sizzling dance moves in front of the camera on the ‘Please Please Please’ song by Sabrina Carpenter, which served as a treat for fans, but co-contestant Sumona Chakravarti, sitting on a chair behind, seemed fuming in anger. She tries to ignore them twice, but in the end, she intervenes, stopping the girls and questioning them. While Niyati and Nimrit burst out laughing. With the whole video, it seems Sumona already got bored with the stunts, and the girls added salt to her wounds. Undoubtedly, this quirky banter entertained the fans to the fullest.

At the same time, fans commented on Sumona’s reaction. A user said, “sumona be like:- stunt karne aaye hai ya dance karne?” The other commented, “Sumona’s entry was op.” “Sumona be like: kya mtlb mein pink outfit mein hu mujhe nahi loge kya frame pe🥺😂..chal hatto dono 30s aajayun phir dono has dena,” said the third jokingly.

The girl twined in black outfits- Nimrit looked stunning in a black crop top with a text that reads ‘Make Boys Cry’ teamed with a dual front slit black skirt—with her high ponytail, minimal makeup, and hoop earrings completed her look. While Niyati wore a cute black crop top paired with low-waist trousers, and her sophisticated adorns complimented her appearance.