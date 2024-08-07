Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Niyati Fatnani Opens Up About Panic Attack During Water Stunt

Niyati Fatnani, a beloved television actress, recently shared her harrowing yet empowering experiences on the popular reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi 14” during an exclusive interview. Her journey, marked by extreme stunts and emotional highs and lows, reveals about getting a panic attack during the stunt.

Niyati Fatnani’s Journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14-

In the interview with ETimes TV, Niyati Fatnani shared her journey of Khatron Ke Khiladi, saying, “It was a surprising journey for me as I did go into the show with too many expectations. I did not think too much; the only thing I knew was to give my 100 percent in the show. In fact, did not even know that we can abort stunts, I learnt about it after we started shooting. I only wanted to overcome my fears because this was my first reality show and I didn’t want my fans to think that I couldn’t do the stunts. I wanted to give my best and I was really surprised with the way things happened and the way I performed. It was miraculous.”

On Height Stunt With Cable Cars

One of the most difficult experiences involved a height stunt with cable cars, where she found herself literally shivering with fear. “I could hear my heart beating faster. I was so scared,” she recalls. With the intense pressure of climbing a net, collecting flags, and navigating a valley at great height amidst strong winds, it was an intense ordeal. Rohit sir’s encouragement by saying, “ho jaayega Niyati,” kept her going despite the overwhelming stress.

Panic Attack During Water Stunt

Niyati also faced a grueling water stunt that triggered a panic attack. “I’m not a pro swimmer, so I was very scared. The moment I was put inside the water, I felt short of breath,” she explains. Experiencing a panic attack for the first time, she clung to the stuntman for dear life, shouting for help and refusing to let go. “Mujhe pehli baar pata chala ke kya hota hai panic attack, ke aap ko saans nahi aah rahi hai,” she shares, reflecting on the intense fear and helplessness she felt.