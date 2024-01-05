Media Reports: Surbhi Jyoti to get married to Sumit Suri in March this year

Popular actress Surbhi Jyoti who is known for her prolific performances in shows Qubool Hai, Naagin 3 etc, is the next in line to get married. Yes, Surbhi has started her countdown to marriage and will soon be married to her longtime partner Sumit Suri. A report in bombaytimes states that Surbhi and Sumit will get married soon. As per the report, the wedding is slated to happen in the first week of March this year, with the tentative dates of March 6th or 7th mentioned in the report.

As per the report, Surbhi has started her wedding prep and is excited to bring in her big day. We take reference from the above article for our write-up here.

The report also suggests that it will be a North Indian wedding with all the rituals being followed. It will be a wedding graced by family and friends from the fraternity. It is believed that both Surbhi and Sumit are on the lookout for the perfect wedding destination.

As per the media report, Surbhi is presently in the USA. She has been off the acting sphere for some time now!!

This news of her marriage should have come as a surprise to her fans!! Of course, we wish happiness to the to-be bride and to-be groom.