Mouni Roy Finally Opens Up on Plastic Surgery Rumors

At the recent Bombay Times Fashion Week, Mouni Roy walked the runway with grace, wearing a striking ensemble complete with an oversized maang teeka that partially covered her forehead. The accessory sparked more chatter around the ongoing online speculation regarding her appearance, especially concerning cosmetic procedures.

In a quick interaction post-show, when the subject of the recent buzz around her look was brought up, Mouni preempted the full question. She acknowledged the curiosity but deferred the discussion, saying that it was a conversation for another time. She promised, however, that when the moment is right, she will speak on the matter in detail.

While reflecting on her appearance at the fashion week, Mouni admitted that despite her years in the public eye, she still finds walking the ramp intimidating. She explained that while she’s confident while performing on stage—be it acting or dancing—ramp walks make her uneasy. She believes that feeling nervous isn’t necessarily bad and that such emotions, when handled well, can be redirected into something positive. Her love for the stage, she noted, keeps her grounded during such high-pressure moments.

On the professional front, Mouni has often been seen in roles connected to the supernatural, be it a serpent-woman, a sorceress, or a ghost. Despite the recurring theme in her roles, she doesn’t view it as a limitation. She shared that her choices are driven by instinct and story rather than genre. For her, every new project must present a challenge and add value to her growth. If a script lacks emotional depth or doesn’t resonate with her creatively, she’s likely to turn it down.

Mouni emphasized that her decisions are deliberate, and she values stories that test her skills and allow her to evolve as an artist.