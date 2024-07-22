Neel Bhattacharya Returns to Small Screen with Amar Sangi

Neel Bhattacharya, the talented actor who won hearts with his on-screen pairing with Tiyasa and his real-life partnership with Trina, is now gearing up to captivate audiences with his new serial, Amar Sangi. Zee Bangla recently released the motion poster of the show, and Neel’s excitement is not just visible, but it’s contagious, spreading the thrill of the upcoming project to the audience.

In an interview with a Bengali news portal, Neel expressed his enthusiasm for the project, saying, “I am very excited about the project! As iconic as the name, so is the story. Hope I can do justice to the character.” When asked about his character, he remained tight-lipped but hinted that it would be a love story that would be an “immortal companion.”

Neel defines an immortal companion as “a love that has no definition, which is from the mind, and is like a lifetime.” He believes in celebrating true love, even if it ends in a breakup. This romantic and optimistic outlook of the actor adds a unique charm to the serial, making the audience look forward to the storytelling in Amar Sangi.

Amar Sangi borrows its name from the 1987 film starring Prosenjit and Vijayeta Pandit, which is a classic in Bengali commercial cinema. Neel is eager to meet Prosenjit, fondly called Bumbada, to discuss the project and seek his advice.

The serial marks Neel’s first pairing with Shyamoupti Mudly, and he enjoys working with her. “The tuning of both is very good. We are doing the work with great enjoyment. The audience will talk about the rest of the chemistry,” he said.

Amar Sangi is expected to air in August, and fans eagerly await Neel and Shyamaupti’s on-screen chemistry. Will this serial be a hit like the 1987 film? Only time will tell.