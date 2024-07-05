Neel – Swikriti : Together For The First Time On Small Screen

Neel Bhattacharya started his career in television as a lead actor through ‘Thik Jeno Love Story’ apart from that ‘Krishnakoli’, ‘Uma’, ‘Bengali Medium’ like TV Serials are his much appreciated work. Whereas Swikriti Majumder is known for her first lead on Television Serial, ‘Khelaghor’.She got much of love from the audiences for her character in ‘Raja Rani Romeo’ and her most recent work with Zee Bangla ‘Alor Kole’.

‘Alor Kole’ has just wrapped up and a new mega casting of Prasenjit Chatterjee ‘s production house ‘Nideas Creations and Production Private Limited’ has already begun. Neel Bhattacharya’s name has been finalized as the lead hero in this serial. ‘Bangla Medium’ was his last TV Serial. This small screen hero is now working in big screen and OTT as well. But like others, Neel is not interested in leaving television. Now, after 8 months, he will be seen on the small screen once again. On the other hand, Zee Bangla’s ‘Alor Kole’ serial ended a few days ago. In which, one of the main characters is played by actress Swikriti Majumdar.She is the first choice of the director for the upcoming project.

According to sources, the story of this serial will be based on love and family relationships. The characters have done their look test already.

Watching the ‘TV Serial Culture’ is rare these days. Somehow OTTs are impacting this. Channels need to take down the shows, and lack of TRP. But a generation or a group of people are still there who are completely into TV serials. Sometimes we check updates of our favourite stars’ serials on social media. But if the story line and the screenplay is strong and entertaining at the same time,any show can top the TRP list. We also have examples of that too!